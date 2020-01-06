This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 6 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Moyagh Murdock announces resignation as RSA chief to take up role with Insurance Ireland

Insurance Ireland is the representative body for the insurance industry.

By Conor McCrave Monday 6 Jan 2020, 5:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,470 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4955464
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the Road Safety Authority is to leave her role to take up a new position as chief executive with the insurance industry group, Insurance Ireland, it has been announced. 

Moyagh Murdock has worked as the chief executive for the state agency for the past six years as the RSA campaigned to reduce the number of deaths on Irish roads. 

It has today been announced that she will be taking up the role as chief executive of Insurance Ireland, the body which represents the insurance sectors in Ireland, from March 2020. 

A statement from Liz O’Donnell, chairperson of the RSA said: “On behalf of the Board of the Road Safety Authority, I wish to confirm that Ms Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive has decided to move on to take up a new role as Chief Executive with Insurance Ireland and will be leaving the RSA at the end of March 2020.

It continued: “Since becoming its Chief Executive in 2014, Moyagh steered the RSA through a period in which has seen road deaths reduce by 25%.

“In particular, her advocacy and work with Government and other key stakeholders in leading the implementation of the Government Road Safety Strategy as well her support for the introduction of various policy and legislative changes that have taken place during her tenure, have helped ensure Ireland’s road safety performance is now 2nd in the EU.”

In a separate statement from Murdock, she said: “This is a challenging time for consumers and insurance providers and I look forward to engaging with stakeholders and to working collaboratively with them to ensure we implement changes which will provide a stable and well underpinned sector which delivers effectively for all of its customers.” 

Before joining the RSA, Murdock worked as a chief operating officer for Bus Eireann where she had responsibility for road passenger operations, schools transport and information technology and business systems. 

She also previously worked with Bombardier, Team Aer Lingus and Caterpillar.

Insurance Ireland president, Ann Kelleher, said the appointment followed a competitive selection process. 

“She will bring a fresh perspective to her role in Insurance Ireland, with a particular focus on the Irish consumer,” she said. 

“Moyagh was selected following a very competitive selection process and demonstrated an enthusiasm and vision for the sector focused on its various stakeholders.”

The process will get underway shortly to fill the vacancy with the RSA, which will be left vacant once Murdock steps down. . 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie