Mpox no longer a global health emergency says World Health Organisation

THE DIRECTOR GENERAL of the World Health Organisation has confirmed that Mpox is no longer a global health emergency.

Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, is a viral zoonotic illness with similar symptoms like those experienced by those who contract smallpox and was declared a global health emergency was in July of last year due a multi-country outbreak.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter: “Yesterday, the emergency committee for Mpox met and recommended to me that the outbreak no longer represents a public health emergency of international concern.

“I have accepted that advice, and am pleased to declare that Mpox is no longer a global health emergency,” Dr Tedors added.

The Director General said there were more than 87,000 cases of monkeypox in which 140 people deaths were reported from 111 countries.

90% fewer cases of the virus have been reported in the last three months, according to Dr Tedros. The director general commended the work of community organisations who helped inform members of the public about Mpox and encouraged vaccines and testing.

Dr Rosamund Lewis, WHO’s technical lead for the Mpox emergency said “We cannot say for sure what is going to happen next, what we can say is that there has been a tremendous decline in the number of cases worldwide. Which is a really really positive turn of events.”

According to the latest Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures, there have been only three cases in Ireland this year.

Dr Tedros said “While we welcome the downward trend of #mpox cases globally, the virus continues to affect communities in all regions, including in Africa, where transmission is still not well understood.”

Additionally, travel-related cases in all regions highlight a continued threat of outbreaks and infections.

Vice-Chair of the International Regulations Emergencyy Committee on Mpox, Dr Nicola Law said that the “impressive” decline of Mpox is continuing, however the WHO “continue to see small numbers and cases and small number of outbreaks” in certain countries.

Dr Lewis said that the WHO continue to see some on-going transmission in a few locations, including a few countries in Europe, Latin America, the United States and in the Western-Pacific Region.

Dr Law said there is “understandable uncertainty” around the probability of another outbreak.

“We considered that the remaining challenges that the remaining challenges, that I’ve mentioned, are now better addressed through sustained long-term efforts,” Dr Law added.

Dr Tedros said “While stigma has been a driving concern in managing this epidemic and continues to hamper access to care for Mpox, the feared backlash against the most affected communities has not materialised.

“For that, we are thankful,” Dr Tedros added.