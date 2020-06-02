This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Insane idea': MPs queue and complain after being forced return to vote in the House of Commons

The government said it expected some ‘teething problems’ to the new voting system.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 10:25 PM
31 minutes ago 3,633 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5113301
Members of Parliament, including Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, queue outside the House of Commons in Westminster as they wait to vote.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images
Members of Parliament, including Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, queue outside the House of Commons in Westminster as they wait to vote.
Members of Parliament, including Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg, queue outside the House of Commons in Westminster as they wait to vote.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

CHAOTIC SCENES EMERGED in the House of Commons today as MPs were forced to join a long, snaking queue to decide their voting method during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and his officials were left repeatedly shouting instructions at MPs as social distancing measures required them to join a queue, keep two metres apart, walk through the Commons chamber and announce their vote.

The queue stretched for several hundred metres, snaking through Westminster Hall and running to Portcullis House, the newer part of the parliamentary estate.

It came as the government dropped procedures which allowed MPs to vote online and speak remotely via Zoom, thereby requiring them to appear in person to take part.

Conservative Karen Bradley, who chairs the Procedure Committee, moved an amendment to keep remote voting in place in the coming weeks, with the division list showing 31 Conservative MPs rebelled to support the proposal.

But it was defeated by 185 votes to 242, majority 57, following a 46-minute division.

MPs later approved the government’s motion to only allow them to vote in person by 261 votes to 163, majority 98.

After Bradley’s amendment to the government’s motion was pushed to a vote, Hoyle said the queuing system would continue as it is the “only method that is compatible” with government-set requirements and those from Public Health England.

coronavirus-tue-jun-2-2020 MPs queue outside the Houses of Commons in Westminster as they wait to vote. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Confusion

Some MPs appeared confused at the new voting procedures.

Some Conservative MPs attempted to exit the chamber via the wrong door, despite being told by the Speaker moments earlier which way to go.

DUP MP Jim Shannon initially walked up to the “noes” column, before correcting himself and walking through the “ayes” section.

Several MPs, including Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse and Labour’s Zarah Sultana wore face coverings as they made their votes.

During the debate, Hoyle appealed for “a bit of give and take” from the government and opposition parties to ensure all MPs can continue to vote.

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said he would table a motion tomorrow which would enable MPs unable to attend parliament on medical grounds to take part in certain proceedings, including questions, urgent questions and ministerial statements.

coronavirus-tue-jun-2-2020 Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg queue outside the House of Commons. Source: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

Rees-Mogg said: “The stopgap of a hybrid Parliament was a necessary compromise during the peak of the virus, but by not being here the House has not worked effectively on behalf of constituents.”

He added he expects “teething problems” with the new voting system which involves queuing, adding it will be “some time before our proceedings are fully restored”.

Concerns

Some experts have said the social distancing measures might not have been enough to mitigate any potential risk of infection spreading, especially given that they were indoors.

Linda Bauld, professor of public health at the University of Edinburgh, said it was “insane” to make MPs return to the Commons to vote.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I thought that was a really insane idea to require people to go back into Westminster, in terms of infection controls.”

Bauld added that the science was evolving, but “it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility that immediately occupying the same space as somebody who’s been speaking could be a risk”.

She explained: “That wouldn’t necessarily be about the fact that they have to be coughing or sneezing.

“I think these small droplets that we emit when we breathe normally are still a risk and that’s why close contact is a risk.

“So immediately occupying the same space as somebody is probably not a great idea.”

Lawrence Young, professor of molecular oncology at Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, said the House of Commons voting process was “disturbing”.

He said: “Keeping socially distanced is important as is recognising that there is an increased risk of infection in an indoors environment where there is no breeze or air movement.

“Respiratory droplets can spread the virus (even from asymptomatic individuals) and recent work suggests that simply breathing or talking could release tiny particles which can stay suspended in the air in a fine mist produced when infected people exhale.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie