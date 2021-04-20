#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 20 April 2021
Advertisement

Justice Gerard Hogan nominated for appointment to the Supreme Court

Five additional judges will be appointed to the High Court in a bid to clear the backlog of cases.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 20 Apr 2021, 8:26 PM
17 minutes ago 1,323 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5415700
Mr Justice Gerard Hogan
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Mr Justice Gerard Hogan
Mr Justice Gerard Hogan
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

CABINET TODAY AGREED to nominate Mr Justice Gerard Hogan for appointment as a Supreme Court judge. 

The vacancy arose following the appointment of Ms. Justice Mary Irvine as the President of the High Court last year.

The Government has formally advised President Michael D Higgins of the nomination in accordance with the Constitution. 

Horgan graduated in law from University College Dublin in 1981.

He was judge at the High Court of Ireland for four years from 2010-14, and also sat as a judge on the Court of Appeal for four years from 2014-2018. 

Backlog due to pandemic

Separately, Justice Minister Helen McEntee informed Cabinet that five additional judges will be appointed to the High Court in a bid to clear the backlog of cases.

A government spokesperson said Covid-19 has impacted on the ability of the Courts Service and the judiciary to hear cases and has resulted in backlogs in some areas despite the increased use of remote hearings.

The minister also asked the government to note the arrangements being put in place to set up a Judicial Planning Working Group to consider the number of judges – and type of judges – required to ensure the efficient administration of justice over the next five years.

The group will be chaired by Brigid McManus, former Secretary General of the Department of Education, with input from across Government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In addition, a research project has been commissioned through the OECD to provide an evidence base for the new group’s deliberations.

The OECD research will be divided into two modules:

  • A quantitative analysis of judicial workload and number of judges in Ireland required
  • An assessment of the distribution of judges, staff and workload among courts

The body of work is to be completed by December 2021.

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie