Justice Gerard Hogan nominated for appointment to the Supreme Court

CABINET TODAY AGREED to nominate Mr Justice Gerard Hogan for appointment as a Supreme Court judge.

The vacancy arose following the appointment of Ms. Justice Mary Irvine as the President of the High Court last year.

The Government has formally advised President Michael D Higgins of the nomination in accordance with the Constitution.

Horgan graduated in law from University College Dublin in 1981.

He was judge at the High Court of Ireland for four years from 2010-14, and also sat as a judge on the Court of Appeal for four years from 2014-2018.

Backlog due to pandemic

Separately, Justice Minister Helen McEntee informed Cabinet that five additional judges will be appointed to the High Court in a bid to clear the backlog of cases.

A government spokesperson said Covid-19 has impacted on the ability of the Courts Service and the judiciary to hear cases and has resulted in backlogs in some areas despite the increased use of remote hearings.

The minister also asked the government to note the arrangements being put in place to set up a Judicial Planning Working Group to consider the number of judges – and type of judges – required to ensure the efficient administration of justice over the next five years.

The group will be chaired by Brigid McManus, former Secretary General of the Department of Education, with input from across Government.

In addition, a research project has been commissioned through the OECD to provide an evidence base for the new group’s deliberations.

The OECD research will be divided into two modules:

A quantitative analysis of judicial workload and number of judges in Ireland required

An assessment of the distribution of judges, staff and workload among courts

The body of work is to be completed by December 2021.