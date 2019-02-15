This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda tells murder trial that accused told him there were only two tanks on his farm

Garda Conor Ryan was giving evidence today in the trial of Patrick Quirke, accused of the murder of Bobby Ryan.

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 15 Feb 2019, 10:01 PM
23 minutes ago 1,492 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4496568
Patrick Quirke at the Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: RollingNews.ie
Patrick Quirke at the Criminal Courts of Justice
Patrick Quirke at the Criminal Courts of Justice
Image: RollingNews.ie

FARMER PAT QUIRKE told a garda investigating the disappearance of DJ Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan that there were only two tanks on his farm, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Garda Conor Ryan told prosecution counsel Michael Bowman SC that he visited the farm at Fawnagowan in June 2011 where Bobby Ryan had last been seen. He met Quirke by arrangement and watched as the farmer used a vacuum tanker to empty two tanks on his land.

One was a tank that collects waste through a slatted floor in a cattle shed. It had no slurry in it, Garda Ryan said. The other was an open tank which contained a “small quantity” of slurry.

When they found nothing of value to the search Garda Ryan asked Quirke if there were any other tanks on the farm. He said the accused told him those were the only two tanks.

Under cross examination the witness told Bernard Condon SC for the defence that he could have asked Quirke if there were any other “slurry tanks”, rather than “tanks”.

Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ryan – a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight – on a date between 3 June 2011 and April 2013.

Ryan’s body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

The prosecution claims that Quirke murdered Ryan so that he could rekindle an affair with Mary Lowry (52), the deceased’s girlfriend.

Garda Ryan further told Bowman that he attended the scene on the day Ryan’s body was found. When he arrived he saw a tractor attached to a vacuum tanker that had a pipe running from it into the tank.

He noticed that the vacuum pump handle was in the neutral position which, he said, would indicate it wasn’t sucking at the time. When he looked into the tanker he noticed there were no fresh markings on the inside.

He then went to the nearby cow shed with the slatted floor. Garda Ryan said he noticed that the slurry in this tank was “heavily crusted”.

As Garda Ryan is from a farming background he was asked to move the tanker from the area where Ryan’s body lay. He did this and then emptied the contents onto the ground. He told Bowman that about 100 litres of soiled water came out.

Under cross examination Garda Ryan told Condon that he can’t be sure but he is “nearly certain” that he emptied the tank under the direction of his superintendent.

Condon asked him if it struck him as odd that a senior member of An Garda Siochana would ask him to empty a tank at a crime scene. He replied: “No judge”.

Condon continued: “You were not at all surprised at a crime scene where a body had been found?”

The witness replied: “The tractor was pulled away from where the body was found.”

Counsel further asked if anyone had thought to collect the contents, pass it through a sieve or film the emptying of the tank on a mobile phone.

The witness confirmed that none of these things had happened. He said he doesn’t know if the superintendent was watching while this happened and couldn’t remember if anyone was wearing a forensic suit. He did not take notes, he added.

Tony Chearnley told Bowman that he went to the scene where Ryan’s body had been discovered on the afternoon of April 30, 2013. He used an excavator to pull a large piece of concrete away from the underground tank to allow gardaí to access the body.

He told defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that while pulling away the concrete the lid broke where there had been a pre-existing crack and a lot of “small pieces” fell into the tank. He said he didn’t hear any loud noises and didn’t see any dust but accepted that the concrete breaking up was “not ideal”.

He added: “We don’t live in an ideal world. It wasn’t ideal but that was the best I could do.”

Under re-examination, he told Bowman that he did not see any “pandemonium or panic” among gardai at the scene when the pieces fell into the tank.

The trial continues on Monday in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    53,598  0
    2
    		BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    48,337  141
    3
    		Former trainee priest suing Irish Independent
    48,030  0
    Fora
    1
    		'I replied to emails at 4am and then we packaged orders before college – I don't know how we did it'
    541  0
    2
    		After a 'disappointing' year, Broderick's aims to ramp up exports from its Tallaght plant
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'd love to play for Ireland' - Road less travelled led Cloete to Munster
    30,698  63
    2
    		'The medication is constantly improving' - ex-Limerick star on living with multiple sclerosis
    25,944  16
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    18,302  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Last night's First Dates Ireland threw up a classic conundrum, but where do you stand on it?
    20,482  15
    2
    		Ben Foden says Una Healy actually helped him create that infamous Bumble profile ... it's The Dredge
    7,877  2
    3
    		Graham Norton and Alan Carr becoming Drag Race UK judges has divided opinion
    4,031  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    Man who broke into a terminally ill woman's home and repeatedly beat her son to be sentenced for false imprisonment
    US man went 'completely off his head' at Cork hotel and threw fire extinguisher down five floors, court hears
    Man who mugged 92-year-old neighbour jailed for three years
    HSE
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    90% of gambling addicts treated by HSE are young men
    34 people have died from the flu so far this season
    High Court hears HSE claim that man allegedly set up misleading My Options website
    GARDAí
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Have you seen this girl? She was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday
    Patient dies after falling from fourth-floor window at Mater Hospital
    Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing 24-year-old man
    DUBLIN
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    BAM offers to pull out of National Children's Hospital contract if the board wants
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie