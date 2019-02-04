Partner of man whose body was found in slurry pit was 'shaking and upset' on day he disappeared

THE SON OF a man whose body was found in a disused slurry pit has said his father’s partner was “shaking” and “upset” on the morning of his disappearance.

Robert Ryan Jr said he felt “straight away something wasn’t right” when he met Mary Lowry (52) in the yard of her farm that morning. He added: “It appeared to me she just wanted me out of the yard as quick as she could get me out.”

Ryan Jr was giving evidence in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, who is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Quirke has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan – a DJ known as Mr Moonlight – on a date between 3 June 2011 and April 2013. Ryan went missing in June 2011 and his body was found in a run-off tank on a farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Co Tipperary, in April 2013.

Ryan Jnr today told prosecuting counsel Michael Bowman SC he became concerned about his father when he failed to come home on the morning of 3 June or to show up at work in a quarry in Killough.

He knew he had spent the night with Lowry and suspected he was planning on skipping work and going to the beach as it was a beautiful day. Ryan Jnr went to Lowry’s house and drove past some sheds to a gateway into the surrounding land.

While he was parked there he noticed Lowry in his rearview mirror and drove over to her. He agreed with defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he previously told gardaí: “She appeared shaking to me, as if after having a car accident.”

He rolled down his window and, he told Staines, Lowry “mumbled” that she didn’t know where his dad was and added: “We didn’t have a fight.”

He said he got a feeling “straight away something wasn’t right” and added: “I knew something wasn’t right about the way she was acting.” He thought she had been crying, was “visibly shaking and very upset”.

‘Pretty pissed off’

Talking about the relationship between Lowry and his father, the witness said that it seemed more serious than previous relationships since his father and mother split up.

He said that Lowry seemed “very jealous” and as a result they could not tell her that his father was still friends with another named woman. He also noted that his father’s phone would be “hopping” with texts and that he seemed “pretty pissed off” about it.

Leanne Hallissey, the witness’s previous partner, told Bowman she was watching television with the deceased the night before he disappeared. He was receiving “an awful lot of texts” she said and at about 9pm he left for Lowry’s house, saying: “I’d better go across and see what’s wrong with her.”

Michelle Ryan, daughter of the deceased, described her dad as a “brilliant father and a great personality” and detailed how she became concerned for his mental health following the split from her mother. For several months after the break-up she would call him regularly throughout the day, as often as every 20 minutes, to check up on him.

After about four months she felt she was able to ease off on him a little and after about nine months she felt she could say, “There’s daddy again”. He was, she said, “one of a kind” and although he was down following the break-up with her mother he never missed a day of work and kept putting on a smile and playing his music.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.