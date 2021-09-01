#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Covid-19 mRNA vaccines to be offered to women at all stages of pregnancy

This comes after the NIAC made a number of recommendations to the Chief Medical Officer.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 6:07 PM
42 minutes ago 2,246 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5537690
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

PEOPLE WHO ARE pregnant are to be offered Covid-19 mRNA vaccinations at any stage of their pregnancy, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced. 

This comes after the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) made a number of recommendations to the Chief Medical Officer, who has endorsed them. 

The NIAC has recommended that pregnant women and adolescents from 12 years of age should be offered an mRNA Covid-19 vaccination at any stage of pregnancy following an individual benefit/risk discussion with the obstetric care giver. 

In April this year, the NIAC had recommended that pregnant women be offered mRNA COVID-19 vaccination between 14-36 weeks’ gestation.

The NIAC has updated this recommendation based on the growing body of evidence on the safety and effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination, a statement from the Department of Health said.

“The evidence clearly indicates that the benefits of vaccination outweigh any known or potential risks of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy,” the statement said. 

Minister Donnelly said he is “aware that many pregnant people and their partners will have questions about this update to the vaccination programme”.

“I encourage anyone who has any concerns to engage with their obstetric care team and the many trusted sources of information available in order to make the best decision for you and your baby,” he said.

Immunocompromised

NIAC’s updated advice also recommends an extended primary vaccination course with an mRNA vaccine for immunocompromised individuals aged 12 years and older, regardless of whether the initial Covid-19 vaccine they received was an mRNA or an adenoviral vector vaccine.

The third dose of an mRNA vaccine should be given a minimum of two months after the last dose of the primary vaccination schedule.

“Since the very beginning of this pandemic, we have worked to protect those most at high risk from severe illness and death from Covid-19,” Donnelly said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I hope that the opportunity to receive a third or booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine dose brings comfort and reassurance to people that these vaccines are very safe and effective and offer protection from Covid-19,” he said. 

Donnelly said he will now work with his Department, the HSE and the High Level Task Force to implement these recommendations as soon as possible.  

“As we move into this new stage of the pandemic, it is more important than ever that all of those eligible for vaccination but who remain unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, should initiate/complete their vaccination course,” the Minister said.

“Vaccination along with our continued adherence to the public health advice we are all so familiar with are the best ways we can protect ourselves, our loves ones and our country’s re-opening.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie