Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 6 February 2023 Dublin: 7°C
Google Streetview MTU Cork's Bishopstown campus.
# IT breach
MTU Cork campuses to close for two days due to 'significant IT breach'
All of the university’s Cork campuses will be closed on 7 and 8 February.
3.4k
2
38 minutes ago

MUNSTER TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY has said its Cork campuses are to close for the next two days due to a “significant IT breach” and telephone outage. 

In a statement this evening, a spokesperson for MTU Cork said that all full-time and part-time classes scheduled to take place on 7 and 8 February had been cancelled.

“This includes Bishopstown, NMCI, Crawford College of Art & Design and the Cork School of Music,” the statement continued.

The college has asked staff and students to monitor their emails and its website for further information.

“We have taken this precaution to allow us to fully assess the situation and protect our systems,” the spokesperson added.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     