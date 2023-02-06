MTU Cork campuses to close for two days due to 'significant IT breach'

MUNSTER TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY has said its Cork campuses are to close for the next two days due to a “significant IT breach” and telephone outage.

In a statement this evening, a spokesperson for MTU Cork said that all full-time and part-time classes scheduled to take place on 7 and 8 February had been cancelled.

“This includes Bishopstown, NMCI, Crawford College of Art & Design and the Cork School of Music,” the statement continued.

The college has asked staff and students to monitor their emails and its website for further information.

“We have taken this precaution to allow us to fully assess the situation and protect our systems,” the spokesperson added.