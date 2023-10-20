MTV cancels Europe Music Awards over Israel-Gaza war

MTV HAS DECIDED to cancel its Europe Music Awards ceremony, due to be held in Paris on 5 November, citing the “devastating events” taking place in Israel and Gaza.

“As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” the organisers said in a statement.

“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

Stars including David Guetta, Jung Kook of BTS and Thirty Seconds to Mars had been due to perform at the annual event.

Organisers Paramount Global said they were acting out of “an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

Voting is still continuing and the winning artists will be given their awards without a ceremony.

France, which has large Muslim and Jewish communities, has been on high alert since the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Fears have also been sparked after the killing of a teacher in France last week by a man claiming to act for the Islamic State extremist group.

