Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 20 October 2023 Dublin: 14°C
Alamy Stock Photo A performance during the 2022 EMAs
Called Off
MTV cancels Europe Music Awards over Israel-Gaza war
“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”
2.2k
1
31 minutes ago

MTV HAS DECIDED to cancel its Europe Music Awards ceremony, due to be held in Paris on 5 November, citing the “devastating events” taking place in Israel and Gaza.

“As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration,” the organisers said in a statement.

“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.”

Stars including David Guetta, Jung Kook of BTS and Thirty Seconds to Mars had been due to perform at the annual event.

Organisers Paramount Global said they were acting out of “an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

Voting is still continuing and the winning artists will be given their awards without a ceremony.

France, which has large Muslim and Jewish communities, has been on high alert since the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October and the ensuing war in Gaza.

Read Next
Related Reads
As It Happened: Israeli troops told to be ready to see Gaza territory 'from the inside'

Fears have also been sparked after the killing of a teacher in France last week by a man claiming to act for the Islamic State extremist group.

© AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     