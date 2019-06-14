This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 14 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A number of calls made to exams commission over 'muffled' sound during Leaving Cert French exam

One student said students resorted to guessing the answers on the exam.

By Conor McCrave Friday 14 Jun 2019, 5:27 PM
37 minutes ago 5,016 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4682947
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

THE STATE EXAMINATIONS Commission has moved to reassure Leaving Cert. students that concerns over poor audio quality during the French aural exam would be addressed. 

Students sat both the French written and aural (listening) exams on Wednesday morning on what was the sixth day of this year’s exams. 

However, some students reported that the audio was muffled and overpowered the conversations they were being examined on. 

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, an State Examinations Commission (SEC) spokesperson said: “The SEC has received a number of calls regarding Wednesday’s Leaving Certificate French listening test.

“If some irregular technical occurrence during an aural session which has impacted on the candidate’s performance has occurred, the SEC has procedures in place to ensure that candidates are not disadvantaged.”

Speaking on RTÉ’s Liveline programme today, Wexford student Michael Foran said students had to guess the answers during the exam. 

“We sat our written exam and we came in after our ten-minute break to sit our listening exam. 

“The tape started and it had sort of like a muffled, static noise in the background but it hadn’t overpowered the French conversation yet.

“But as the tape progressed and got louder, the static noise overpowered the French conversation completely and there was muffled noises coming from the tape and we couldn’t hear the tape at all.”

Michael said the static noise overpowered the French conversations for two-and-a-half sections of the paper. 

“We weren’t told we were allowed [to tell the invigilator],” he said. 

“We were all looking up at the invigilator but we were afraid we would be penalised for interrupting the exam, we were never made aware we were allowed to do that. 

“We had to just sit there and guess the answers because we couldn’t hear the tape clearly.”

Representatives from the teaching sector said no student should be disadvantaged by poor audio quality during exams. 

“If anyone believes their exam centre was affected by this issue they should report it to their principal, if it hasn’t already been reported,” a spokesperson for the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland said. 

“No student should be disadvantaged by an issue such as this,” they added. 

Seamus Lahart, president of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said the issue would likely be raised in the exam supervisor’s report. 

“I have supervised exams for years myself and I had one such incident one year,” he said. 

“I would say students have no need to worry at all because the exams supervisor will always submit a report at the end of the exam.

“My understanding from dealings with the SEC is that they can make adjustments afterwards to allow for it.”

The SEC said students can alert the superintendent to any issues during an exam. 

It also said supervisors are equipped to test the CDs and equipment and take corrective action during all exams. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie