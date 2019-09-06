Former Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe has died aged 95

THE FORMER LEADER of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died aged 95.

Mugabe lost power in November 2017 following a military coup.

Born on 21 February 1924, Mugabe led the country for 37 years.

His successor President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed Mugabe’s death in a tweet.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President… Robert Mugabe,” Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Mugabe, who took power after white minority rule ended in 1980, blamed Zimbabwe’s economic problems on international sanctions and once said he wanted to rule for life.

However, growing discontent about the southern African country’s fractured leadership and other problems prompted a military intervention, impeachment proceedings by the parliament and large street demonstrations for his removal.

The announcement of Mugabe’s 21 November 2017 resignation after he initially ignored escalating calls to quit triggered wild celebrations in the streets of the capital, Harare.

With reporting by Associated Press