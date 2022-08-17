Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 17 August 2022
Cork hospital appeals for public to avoid emergency department due to high demand

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc.

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 3:24 PM
25 minutes ago 1,149 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5842615
Image: Mercy University Hospital
Image: Mercy University Hospital

MERCY UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL (MUH) in Cork is appealing to members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail of other care services due to high demand for Emergency Department services.

The hospital is prioritising patients requiring urgent time sensitive care and facing an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients.

Additional surge beds have been opened and, where feasible, other hospitals and community settings are being utilised for patient procedures.

A spokesperson for MUH has said that the hospital’s “Escalation Plan” has been fully implemented to deal with the high number of attendees and the concomitant demand for inpatient beds.

“Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to assure the public that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for but it is regrettable that patients are experiencing delays.”

They added that the hospital’s capacity issues have been exacerbated by caring for frail older persons with complex needs coupled with the challenge of managing Covid-19 presentations.

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus.

The public are reminded that South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention
outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health
Campus, Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm.

The Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

