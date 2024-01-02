Irish teen who performed on Jools' Annual Hootenanny says it was an 'amazing experience'

SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD MUIRENN BRADLEY, from Co Donegal, has described her opportunity to perform on Jools Holland’s annual New Year’s Eve music show as an “amazing experience”.

The teenager recieved a standing ovation after she performed her cover of the Reverend Gary Davis song ‘Candyman’ on the well-known Jools’ Annual Hootenanny show on New Year’s Eve.

Playing alongside stars such as Rod Stewart and the Sugababes, she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that it was “amazing to meet all those legends”.

Bradley said: “Everyone there was just so nice. It was really amazing just how well put together the whole team was and the whole show was just really amazing.”

Bradley detailed that she began playing music after she recieved her first guitar from her father, and teacher, on her ninth birthday.

She agreed her ‘folk-blues’ style of music is “very different” but said that she grew up listening to the music with her dad, who is also “obsessed” with the genre.

Bradley said the show’s team reached out to her record label and asked her to perform at the coveted annual programme this year.

The full clip of her cover, which was watched by millions at home on television on Sunday night, is currently number three on YouTube’s Irish trending list and has over 179,000 views at the time of publication.