Joyriders destroy pitches in north Co Dublin

FINGAL COUNTY COUNCIL has been forced to close playing pitches in Mulhuddart, north Co Dublin, after joyriders destroyed the playing surface.

The vandals scarred the surface of Danny’s Pitches with deep ruts, meaning the facilities have been closed on safety grounds until further notice.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, is the second time the pitches have been vandalised in recent weeks.

Two weeks ago, two burnt out cars had to be removed from the pitches after joyriders cut the locks from two bollards in order to gain access to them. One bollard was subsequently repaired, but the second one was never found following the incident.

In the latest incident vandals again gained access to the pitches by removing the remaining bollard, and left deep skid marks on the surface.

Fingal Mayor, Cllr Eoghan O’Brien, condemned the incident saying it is “unacceptable behaviour by a small minority.”

It is shocking to hear of this incident at a time when we are trying to concentrate our resources and services in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

“The knock-on effect is that the pitches will be out of action when they are reopened following the crisis, impacting the enjoyment of people at a time when they will be seeking a return to normal living after this difficult time.”

Fingal County Council said it has been left with no option but to decommission the pitches until further notice in the interests of health and safety.