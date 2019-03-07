This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Lee Boylan shot a number of times in Mulhuddart

Gardaí are appealing for information.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 2:59 PM
17 minutes ago 1,610 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4528747
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN WEST Dublin have appealed for information following the latest gangland shooting in the capital. 

Lee Boylan, who is in his mid 20s, was shot a number of times as he sat in a van in traffic at the junction of Blakestown road and Huntstown Way in Mulhuddart. 

He was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed by ambulance to Connolly Hospital. He has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

The injured man was the driver of a white VW van registration number 151D43908 and stopped in traffic at the junction when he was approached and shot a number of times in the upper body by a gunman.

It’s understood the gunman had gotten out of the passenger seat of a black or grey BMW. This car was then driven to nearby Saddlers Lawn where it was set alight, while the gunman fled on foot to Huntstown Lawn. 

The investigation is being led from the incident room in Blanchardstown Station, enquiries are ongoing and no arrests have been made to date. 

Speaking this afternoon from the scene of the incident Superintendent Liam Carolan gave descriptions of two men who were involved in the incident.

He said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to yesterday’s shooting incident to contact the incident room at Blanchardstown Garda Station. We are particularly interested in the movements of a black /grey BMW 320 coupe, registration number 05KY5360, seen around the Blakestown Road area or adjoining estates yesterday between 9am and 5pm. We understand this BMW car was recently purchased in the Ronanstown area and we would also be anxious to speak to anyone who has observed this car between 9/2/2019 and 6/3/2019 to contact us.” 

The gunman is described as approximately 6ft tall. He was wearing what is described as a dark bulky parka style jacket, a black baseball cap with a white logo and a blue glove on his left hand. He left the scene in the direction of Huntstown Lawn. We also wish to speak with the driver of a black VW Golf seen leaving this estate shortly after the incident. Finally, we would like to speak with anyone who was in the Saddlers Estate, Mulhuddart when the BMW was set alight. The driver of the BMW car is described as approximately 6ft tall, approximately 40-50 years of age, with grey facial hair. He was wearing a baseball cap and a hooded top.

Boylan remains in hospital where his condition is described as being serious but stable.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin
    75,142  61
    2
    		Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    60,331  162
    3
    		Kildare farmer Thomas Reid lodges fresh objection in ongoing battle with Intel
    55,322  3
    Fora
    1
    		'If you're negotiating a deal, never show weakness - be strong and carry it through'
    584  0
    2
    		More money was put into female-led startups - but 'disappointing' details are hidden in the stats
    195  0
    3
    		A frequent objector irate about fast food's 'fat arses' is trying to block Supermac's new plaza
    27  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    101,347  79
    2
    		Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG
    34,965  33
    3
    		Last-gasp Rashford penalty sends Man Utd into last eight at expense of stunned PSG
    34,829  111
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Paddy's Day attire? Here's what ASOS thinks we should be wearing to celebrate the occasion
    9,897  3
    2
    		Roxanne Pallett broke her silence for the first time in 8 months to defend Michael Jackson ...it's The Dredge
    7,516  0
    3
    		So, here's what happened when I got my fat frozen off AKA CoolSculpting
    3,172  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    Doctor gave Patrick Quirke anti-depressants after he claimed he was stressed over affair, court told
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Karen Bradley 'profoundly sorry for offence and hurt' caused by Troubles comments
    Karen Bradley 'profoundly sorry for offence and hurt' caused by Troubles comments
    Tánaiste to meet with Bradley tonight to seek clarification on police-killings comments
    Sammy Wilson dismisses Northern Ireland civil servant's Brexit warning as 'a scare tactic'
    GARDAí
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    Man arrested in connection with 2017 murder of Kane McCormack
    London police exploring the possibility that explosive devices sent to transport hubs came from Ireland
    Church thanks public for support after stolen head of 800-year-old mummy recovered by gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'I don’t see Dublin as Meath’s fight at the minute at all, and I don’t think the players do either'
    'I don’t see Dublin as Meath’s fight at the minute at all, and I don’t think the players do either'
    Varadkar backs London's directly elected mayor model for Dublin
    Man seriously injured after being shot multiple times in west Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie