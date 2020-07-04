Three men to appear in court over violence and criminal damage in Mullingar

THREE MEN WILL appear before Mullingar District Court this afternoon charged in relation to a violent incident in the town earlier this week.

On Thursday, a large number of people had gathered at Grange Crescent in Mullingar at 6pm in the evening, some armed with pick-axe handles.

A number of homes in the area had been seriously damaged and two men had received non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and was brought to Mullingar Garda station. He has already been charged and appeared in court.

On Friday, three men in their 30s and one man in his 20s were arrested in connection with the incident.

A man in his 30s was later released without charge and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons