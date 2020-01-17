Human remains found in car on Wednesday morning confirmed to be of Keane Mulready-Woods

A DNA TEST has confirmed that the human remains found on Trinity Terrace in Dublin 3 on Wednesday morning are that of 17-year-old Keane Mulready-Woods.

Earlier this week, gardaí confirmed that the teenager was the victim of a “brutal and savage” murder.

Partial remains of Keane were found in the Moatview area of Coolock on Monday evening, before other remains were discovered on Trinity Terrace.

Gardaí are still searching for the persons responsible for Keane’s murder, but it is believed to be related to an ongoing gang feud in Drogheda.

Their investigation yesterday centred on forensic tests on a home in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, which they believe might have been where the teenage victim’s body was brought.

Images purporting to show the dismembered teenager’s corpse have also been shared on social media and gardaí have urged the public not to share these unverified images.

Earlier today, on a visit to Drogheda where Mulready-Woods is from, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said a task force would be set up to help the area.

““I really want to say to people across the country, and also to people here in Drogheda, that crime doesn’t pay, that we will get these people behind bars and make this town safe again,” he said.

Any person with information can contact Gardaí at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, Crime Stoppers 1800 250 025 or any Garda station.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee