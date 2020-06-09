This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 9 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government 'fixated' with multinationals, ISME set to tell Covid-19 Oireachtas Special Committee

“Big corporations pay their taxes, while small business owners fiddle their expenses” -ISME’s fiery opening statement to an Oireachtas committee.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 6:19 AM
57 minutes ago 1,442 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5117909
Image: Shutterstock/Elle Aon
Image: Shutterstock/Elle Aon

SMALL- AND MEDIUM-sized businesses have been a “blindspot” for the government, who have been “fixated” on multinational companies, the Irish SME Association is expected to tell an Oireachtas committee today.

The Oireachtas Special Committee on Covid-19 Response is to hear from a number of key speakers today, including Enterprise Ireland and Chief executive of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (ISME), Neil McDonnell.

SMEs (small to medium enterprises) make up almost half of all business revenue in Ireland, while also accounting for 40% of employment.

In the organisation’s opening statement ahead of its committee appearance, it’s accused the government of being fixated with multinational companies, and that small to medium businesses, “continue to be a blindspot for government”.

“Their perception is that big business is good, small business is bad. 

This is not merely anecdotal. I have personally heard it said to me by a senior trade union official and by a senior civil servant, that the lower tax credit available to the self-employed, and the USC surcharge imposed on high-income self-employed are justified by their ability to fiddle expenses.

“This is baseless and unsustainable, and we set out below a means to rectify these issues while repairing the State finances.

Dr Orlaigh Quinn, Secretary-General of the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation is expected to also tell the Covid-19 committee that GDP is projected to decline by over 10% in 2020 and that Brexit could exacerbate the financial situation.

An estimated 220,000 jobs will be lost with the unemployment rate exceeding 25% in the second quarter of the year before falling in the latter half of the year.

“Consumer spending is estimated to contract by some 14% in 2020 with exports of goods and services set to fall by just under 8% this year. The heightened risk of a hard Brexit at the end of 2020 could exacerbate the difficulties facing the economy and recovery prospects,” she will tell the committee.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The food and accommodation sector has been the hardest hit, with over 90% of those in employment now receiving either the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) or the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS).

The Wholesale and Retail sector, despite large elements continuing to trade, has some 58% of employees either on the PUP or TWSS.

Personal services, construction and administrative and support services have also been heavily impacted. The manufacturing sector, FDI and globally traded sectors have had less severe impacts to date, she is expected to say.

Around €13 billion has been spent by the Irish government to date to support citizens, businesses, and the economy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie