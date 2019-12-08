Delays on M1 motorway as emergency services attend multiple collisions

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED to expect delays on the M1 motorway in Louth following a number of collisions this morning.

The M1 northbound is currently closed between junction 10 Drogheda and junction 12 Dunleer as emergency services deal with a collision, AA Roadwatch said.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are at the scene of a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 8.30am this morning, Sunday 8 December, 2019 on the M1 northbound at junction 12.

“The road is closed from 10am to midday and local diversions are in place.”

No one was seriously injured and ambulances are currently at the scene.

There’s also another three-car collision on the M1 southbound carriageway between junction 13 Dunleer North and junction 12. It’s down to one lane as a result.

Nobody has been seriously injured and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, gardaí are on the scene of another collision southbound at junction 14 Ardee.

Motorists are advised to take care on approach.