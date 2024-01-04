Advertisement
Dallas County (Iowa) Sheriff Adam Infante speaks outside Perry High School Alamy
School Shooting

'Multiple gunshot victims' in Iowa school shooting, police say

The number of people injured, and whether anyone has been killed, has yet to be confirmed by police.
7 minutes ago

A SHOOTING AT a high school in the midwestern US state of Iowa today has left “multiple gunshot victims,” local authorities said.

It was confirmed that the incident is over but authorities have not yet said whether anyone has been killed.

“We’re still unclear exactly how many are injured or what the extent of those are, but we’re working on that right now. There is no further danger to the public,” Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters after the shooting at Perry High School.

“The community is safe. We’re just not working backwards, trying to figure out everything that happened and make notifications.”

The incident occurred at around 7:30am (1:30pm GMT), before school started. Infante said this “contributed to a good outcome” because not all students and staff had arrived yet.

He said an officer arrived at the scene seven minutes after police got a call about an active shooter. Multiple gunshot victims were found.

Infante confirmed that the shooter has been identified.

A reunification centre has been established for victims and their families. “I think all the kids have been reunified already,” Infante said.

More information is to be released later this evening.

With reporting by AFP

