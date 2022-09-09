Two children die and woman airlifted to hospital after car fire in Westmeath

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
TWO CHILDREN HAVE died and a woman has been seriously injured following a car fire in Westmeath.
The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Multyfarnham area.
An infant boy was removed to hospital but was subsequently pronounced dead at the Midlands Regional Hospital.
The remains of an older girl were also discovered at the scene.
A woman has been taken by air ambulance to a Dublin Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
A garda spokesperson said: “This is a live incident and no further information is available at this time. Enquires are ongoing and updates will follow.”
