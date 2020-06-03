This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Mumbai re-introduces some Covid-19 restrictions ahead of city's first cyclone in 70 years

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall around 100km from Mumbai this afternoon.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 9:26 AM
11 minutes ago 631 Views 1 Comment
Image: AP/PA Images
Image: AP/PA Images

AUTHORITIES IN MUMBAI have ordered offices and factories to shut and people to stay home today as the Indian city faces its first cyclone in more than 70 years.

Cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall near the coastal town of Alibag, around 100 kilometres south of Mumbai, on Wednesday afternoon.

Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital, and neighbouring Gujarat have evacuated at least 100,000 people to safer locations and ordered fishermen not to go out until the storm passes.

The evacuees include nearly 150 Covid-19 patients from a recently built field hospital in Mumbai, adding to the difficulties facing the city ahead of the monsoon season as it struggles to contain the pandemic, with around a fifth of India’s cases.

Police in Mumbai announced fresh restrictions on the city of 18 million people, which was just beginning to emerge from a months-long lockdown, and banned gatherings of four people or more until Thursday afternoon.

“Refrain from venturing out to coast-beaches, promenade, parks and other similar places along the coastline,” the police tweeted early on Wednesday.

“Do not leave your house for your own safety and well-being,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted late Tuesday, warning of possible disruptions to the power supply due to heavy rainfall.

“Offices, industries and other activities, which have started functioning, will be shut tomorrow and day after,” he added.

Slum-dwellers in low-lying areas of the city have been instructed to move to higher ground, Thackeray said earlier on Tuesday, with city authorities turning empty schools into temporary shelters.

Inter-state railway services were also disrupted with delays and diversions to ensure that trains would not travel through Mumbai until the cyclone had passed.

Indian meteorologists have warned of heavy rainfall, with winds of 100-110 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 120 kph, causing damage to thatched huts, power lines and one to two metre-high storm surges inundating low-lying areas of Maharashtra.

Mumbai has rarely faced the brunt of cyclones. The last severe storm to hit the city struck in 1948, killing 12 people and injuring more than 100.

Nisarga comes on the heels of Cyclone Amphan, which killed more than 100 people as it ravaged eastern India and Bangladesh last month, flattening villages, destroying farms and leaving millions without electricity.

- © AFP 2020

