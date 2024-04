Clare 3-26

Cork 3-24

CLARE ARE BACK on track in the Munster senior hurling championship after defeating 14-man Cork at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A thrilling and pulsating tie produced six goals, but the central outcome was a Clare revival that cast further Munster hurling disappointment on the Rebels.

The pressure was huge on both teams entering this tie off the back of opening round losses last Sunday. Sean O’Donoghue was sent-off for Cork, who couldn’t secure a result despite two late goals.

Kilkenny's Billy Ryan and Sean Linnane of Galway. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Galway 2-23

Kilkenny 0-29

Galway captain Conor Whelan rescued a draw when he pointed in the fifth minute of added time against Kilkenny in their Leinster senior hurling clash at Pearse Stadium.

The Cats looked set for victory when TJ Reid put them two in front going into injury-time but after Evan Niland reduced the margin, Whelan saved Galway with his last-gasp score in front of a crowd of 9,631.