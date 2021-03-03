#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Wednesday 3 March 2021
Mural of activist Greta Thunberg in Dublin city centre vandalised



By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 12,626 Views 45 Comments
The mural in Dublin city centre after it was vandalised
Image: Ciarán Cuffe via Twitter
Image: Ciarán Cuffe via Twitter

A LARGE MURAL of activist Greta Thunberg painted on a wall in Dublin city centre has been vandalised. 

The mural of the 18-year-old environmental activist from Sweden is painted on the side of a building on Chancery Street. 

The painting, by artist Emma Blake, shows Thunberg with a speech bubble and the wording “The world is waking up and change is coming” written inside it. 

Dublin City councillor Ciarán Cuffe this afternoon tweeted a photo of the mural after it had been vandalised, with the words “Slut X George Soros Slut” painted across it. 

Soros, a billionaire who made his fortune in hedge funds, has donated heavily to liberal causes through the years. 

“It is appalling that the mural has been vandalised. Hopefully it can be repainted, and I’ve reached out to the artist to help if I can,” Cuffe said. 

“Climate change is real, and we all need to take action,” he said. 

“Disfiguring the mural by focusing abuse on a young woman who has been a passionate advocate for change is appaling.” 

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment. 

