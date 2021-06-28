Man pleads not guilty to murder of Bobby Messett and attempted murder of boxing coach Pete Taylor and another man

File image of Bobby Messett who was killed in 2018.

A 34-YEAR-old man has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Bobby Messett and the attempted murder of two other men, including well-known boxing coach Pete Taylor.

Gerard Cervi is charged with murdering Messett (50) at Bray Boxing Club, Bray, Co Wicklow on 5 June 2018.

Cervi of the East Wall area in Dublin 3, is also charged with the attempted murder of boxing trainer Pete Taylor and Ian Britton on the same date and location.

The accused was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon and spoke only to identify himself and plead not guilty to each of the three counts put to him by the registrar.

A jury is in the process of being sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow before Mr Justice Michael White and is expected to last eight weeks.

