#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Man pleads not guilty to murder of Bobby Messett and attempted murder of boxing coach Pete Taylor and another man

Gerard Cervi is charged with murdering Messett (50) at Bray Boxing Club, Bray, Co Wicklow on 5 June 2018.

By Alison O'Riordan and Paul Neilan Monday 28 Jun 2021, 6:56 PM
29 minutes ago 2,594 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479908
File image of Bobby Messett who was killed in 2018.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File image of Bobby Messett who was killed in 2018.
File image of Bobby Messett who was killed in 2018.
Image: RollingNews.ie

A 34-YEAR-old man has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of Bobby Messett and the attempted murder of two other men, including well-known boxing coach Pete Taylor.

Gerard Cervi is charged with murdering Messett (50) at Bray Boxing Club, Bray, Co Wicklow on 5 June 2018.

Cervi of the East Wall area in Dublin 3, is also charged with the attempted murder of boxing trainer Pete Taylor and Ian Britton on the same date and location.

The accused was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon and spoke only to identify himself and plead not guilty to each of the three counts put to him by the registrar. 

A jury is in the process of being sworn in to hear the trial, which is due to begin tomorrow before Mr Justice Michael White and is expected to last eight weeks.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan and Paul Neilan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie