Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 February 2022
Gardaí issue renewed appeal for information on killing of 27-year-old man in Donegal in 2008

While one person was convicted of the murder, Gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in the incident.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 14 Feb 2022, 12:27 PM
Andrew Burns
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

ON 12 FEBRUARY 2008, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Co Donegal  by a number of individuals.

Gardaí have issued a renewed appeal for information into the murder of Andrew Burns, who was killed at Donnyloop, Castlefin in Co Donegal.

The incident itself took place just after 7pm on 12 February 2008, with Andrew receiving a number of gunshot wounds. He was later found on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church and was pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

While one person was convicted of the murder and is currently serving a life sentence, Gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in the incident.

According to Gardaí, Andrew’s family remain devastated by his killing and still struggle to come to terms with the murder.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell said: “An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder. In particular their friends, family members and partners.

It has been 14 years since Andrew’s murder and during that time relationships change, loyalties change and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them some 14 years ago.

“An Garda Síochána is appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have.”

Gardaí gave said that they are grateful for those who have come forward in recent years, and add that it is never too late for others to come forward.

Any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence, say Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the incident room at Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.

