Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 19 May, 2020
Man (30s) arrested today for 2016 Dublin feud murder after extradition from UK

The man was extradited from the UK in connection with the murder of David ‘Daithi’ Douglas.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 19 May 2020, 8:58 PM
1 hour ago 6,164 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5103294
The scene of the shooting in 2016.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
The scene of the shooting in 2016.
The scene of the shooting in 2016.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested by gardaí in connection with murder, after he was extradited to Ireland today.

David ‘Daithi’ Douglas was shot dead on Bridgefoot Street in Dublin 8 on Friday 1 July 2016 in what gardaí believed to be a feud-related killing. 

The father-of-one (55) from Killala Road in Cabra was standing in the doorway of a shop owned by his wife Yumei when he was approached and shot several times.

The man arrested today was extradited from the UK on foot of a European Arrest Warrant and was detained by gardaí upon his arrival at Baldonnel Aerodrome.

He is being held at Kevin Street Garda Station.

He’s been charged to appear before Dublin Metropolitan District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

The extradition process was facilitated with assistance from the Irish Air Corps.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

