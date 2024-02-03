Murder investigation launched after 17-year-old killed in stabbing in Derry

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched following the death of a 17-year-old boy in Derry last night.

The teenager received stab wounds in the Woodland Walk area of the town of Limavady which were reported at about 9.35pm. He subsequently died from his injuries.

Another man aged in his 50s was taken to the hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Five males were arrested following the incident and are currently assisting the police with their inquiries.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said that the PSNI was appealing for witnesses.

“We are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111,” he said.

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.