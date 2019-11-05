This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Murder inquiry launched into 11-year-old boy's death in Limerick

Brooklyn Colbert’s body was found at a house in Limerick city on Sunday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 7,802 Views No Comments
Brooklyn Colbert
Image: Pike Rovers FC via Twitter
Image: Pike Rovers FC via Twitter

THE INVESTIGATION INTO the death of an 11-year-old boy in Limerick is now a murder inquiry, gardaí have confirmed.

Shortly after 7pm on Sunday, gardaí discovered Brooklyn Colbert’s body at a house in the Ballynanty area of Limerick city following a fatal assault.

A post-mortem examination was completed last night but gardaí are not releasing the results for operational reasons.

A 26-year-old man arrested at the scene on Sunday is still in custody.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information and want to speak to people who were in the Ballynanty area or in the nearby Moyross area between 4-7pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 989, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Tributes have poured in for Brooklyn. Chelsea Smyth, who lives close to the scene, said: “I know the families [involved] and it’s hurtful to hear of the loss. We are all very shocked, especially in this area, things like this don’t normally happen here.”

Smyth described Brooklyn as “a lovely little boy”.

“It’s very sad and very shocking,” she added.

Contains reporting by David Raleigh

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

