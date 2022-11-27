Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 27 November 2022
Murder investigation after two 16-year-olds fatally stabbed in London

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

38 minutes ago 2,963 Views 0 Comments
Image: Dave Thompson/PA Images

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE died after being stabbed a mile apart from each other yesterday afternoon, police in London have said.

The 16-year-old males were attacked in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and Titmuss Avenue in Thamesmead, south-east London.

The Metropolitan Police were called out at around 5.10pm yesterday to reports that people had been injured at both locations.

Both youths were pronounced dead and a murder investigation has been launched.

Given the proximity in time and distance of the incidents, officers are trying to establish any link between the two deaths, police said.

Crime scenes are in place at both locations.

A Section 60 order, providing officers with additional search powers, was in place until 8am today.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them by calling 101 and giving the reference 4943/26NOV.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

The two boys’ next of kin will be provided with support by specialist officers.

Press Association

