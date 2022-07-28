Murder investigation launched after man (63) found dead in Ballymena

Police at the scene in Orkney Drive

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation after a 63-year-old man was found in dead in Co Antrim yesterday.

The man’s body was found in the driveway of his home at Orkney Drive in Ballymena shortly before 8am yesterday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said the investigation is at a very early stage.

“I would urge to anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, 26 July into the early hours of Wednesday morning 27 July to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22,” he said.

The PSNI have said information can also be provided online via its website or via Crimestoppers.