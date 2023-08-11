Advertisement

Friday 11 August 2023
Jonathan Brady/PA Images Police outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking, Surrey, after a 10-year-old girl was found dead
# Surrey
Murder probe launched after 10-year-old girl found dead inside home in England
Officers were standing outside the home on last night and a cordon was in place.
1 hour ago

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched after a 10-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in Surrey, England. 

Surrey Police said officers were called to an address in Hammond Road, Woking, at around 2.50am yesterday following a concern for safety.

The force said the girl’s body was found inside the property.

The investigation is being led by Surrey Police and Sussex Police’s major crime team.

Her loved ones have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Surrey Police said.

Officers were standing outside the home on last night and a cordon was in place.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Debbie White, said: “This is a devastating incident, and our officers are working hard to build a picture of what happened.

“We have identified a number of individuals we would like to speak to as part of our inquiries and at this stage, we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with our investigation.

“We have no reason to believe there is any risk to the public.

“There is a significant police presence in Hammond Road and this will remain over the coming days.

“We appreciate that the police presence will be causing concern and we would like to thank local residents for their co-operation as we conduct our investigation. We will provide further updates as soon as we are in a position to.”

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to contact Surrey Police, quoting PR/45230089209.

Press Association
