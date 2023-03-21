Murder investigation launched after woman dies in house fire in Co Armagh

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched in Northern IReland after a woman died in a house fire in Co Armagh overnight.

Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am this morning.

PSNI officers and personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene.

A 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

The PSNI has now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A number of residents were evacuated from their homes in the area due to the fire.

Church Road remains closed to motorists and pedestrians and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch,” Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said.

“Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.