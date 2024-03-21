Murder investigation launched into death of man at house in Co Down

A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched into the death of a man in his 60s in Co Down.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI’s) Major Investigation Team have launched the investigation this evening after the man’s body was discovered earlier today.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested.

Police received a report about concern for safety for a couple at a property in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel shortly after 12.50pm.

Officers found the body of a man who was subsequently pronounced deceased at the scene.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was also inside the house with serious head injuries.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said that medical treatment was provided to the woman at the scene and she has since been taken to hospital for treatment. She remains in stable condition at this time.

“At approximately 2pm, officers detained and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries,” DCI Kelly said.

“Enquires remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened. However, at this time, we are not treating this as a firearms-related report.”

Newry, Mourne and Down Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: “We understand the Kilkeel and wider Mourne community will feel both shocked and saddened by what has happened today.

“Our thoughts are with the family as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time.

“Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

“Cordons remain in place this evening as our enquiries continue. I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 739 21/03/24.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.