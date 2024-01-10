Murder investigation underway after man shot in West Belfast

LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago
A MURDER INVESTIGATION is underway in Co Antrim after a shooting in Belfast last night.
The incident took place in the Greenan housing estate, near Andersonstown, in West Belfast.
A man was shot in the during the incident, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said this morning.
Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation.
Detectives in Belfast are appealing for any potential witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.
Police currently remain at the scene which is cordoned off at this time, according to the spokesperson.
SDLP councillor for West Belfast Paul Doherty has said the community “has been left shocked” by the shooting in the area and are “seriously concerned at this outbreak of criminality” in the area.
Doherty said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life.”
“There can be no justification for what has happened here, I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice,” he added.
