Advertisement
The incident took place in the Greenan housing estate, near Andersonstown. Google Maps
Shooting

Murder investigation underway after man shot in West Belfast

Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation.
0
9.1k
Updated 9 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 9 minutes ago

A MURDER INVESTIGATION is underway in Co Antrim after a shooting in Belfast last night.

The incident took place in the Greenan housing estate, near Andersonstown, in West Belfast.

A man was shot in the during the incident, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said this morning.

Major Investigation Team detectives have launched a murder investigation.

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for any potential witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 and quote reference number 1714 of 09/01/24.

Police currently remain at the scene which is cordoned off at this time, according to the spokesperson.

SDLP councillor for West Belfast Paul Doherty has said the community “has been left shocked” by the shooting in the area and are “seriously concerned at this outbreak of criminality” in the area.

Doherty said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically lost his life.”

“There can be no justification for what has happened here, I would appeal for anyone with any information to come forward to police so that the people who carried this out can be brought to justice,” he added.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags