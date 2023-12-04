PSNI issue fresh witness appeal over murder of man in Lurgan as suspects remain in custody

THE PSNI HAS issued a fresh witness appeal over the murder of a man, who is yet to be formally identified, in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday 3 December.

Two women aged 35 and 43 and a 31-year-old man who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remain in custody, and are “assisting with police enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly – who is leading the murder investigation – said that sadly, “a family has lost a loved one, which is particularly poignant in the run up to Christmas”.

“My thoughts are very much with them. The post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow and we are also hoping formal identification of the victim will take place then,” he said.

Advertisement

Kelly said that the investigation into the murder is at a very early stage.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who was in Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation to come forward.

Kelly added: “I would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage to contact police. I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it. I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dashcam and any other footage at this link”.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.