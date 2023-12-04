Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 4 December 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Murder Investigation

PSNI issue fresh witness appeal over murder of man in Lurgan as suspects remain in custody

Two women and one man remain in custody on suspicion of murder.
0
817
1 hour ago

THE PSNI HAS issued a fresh witness appeal over the murder of a man, who is yet to be formally identified, in the Edward Street area of Lurgan on Sunday 3 December. 

Two women aged 35 and 43 and a 31-year-old man who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remain in custody, and are “assisting with police enquiries,” a PSNI spokesperson has said. 

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly – who is leading the murder investigation – said that sadly, “a family has lost a loved one, which is particularly poignant in the run up to Christmas”. 

“My thoughts are very much with them. The post mortem is expected to take place tomorrow and we are also hoping formal identification of the victim will take place then,” he said. 

Kelly said that the investigation into the murder is at a very early stage.

The PSNI is appealing for anyone who was in Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning, who noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation to come forward. 

Kelly added: “I would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV footage to contact police. I am aware there may be some video footage circulating on social media and I would be keen to see it. I have launched the Major Incident Public Portal where anyone can upload CCTV, dashcam and any other footage at this link”.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 370 03/12/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags