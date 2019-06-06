Police release CCTV footage of last known movements of man they suspect was murdered

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man have released CCTV footage of his last known movements.

William McCormick – known as Pat – was a 55-year-old father-of-four. He went missing in the town of Comber, last Thursday, 30 May.

A 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were rearrested on suspicion of murder on Monday evening and remain in police custody.

Pat left his parents’ house in the town of Ballynahinch just after 9pm on Thursday. The CCTV footage shows him driving his car in Castle Street, Comber – a small town about 25 minutes drive from Ballynahinch – at about 10.30pm.

Pat’s car is a Black Citroen C4, registration BSZ 7103.

“I know that Pat then parked his car on High Street, opposite McBride’s pub where it remained until it was recovered by police,” said detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery.

“In the footage, Pat can be seen walking down Castle Street at around 10.45pm, where he goes under an archway that leads to some flats. This is the last sighting that I have,” he said.

On the night of Pat’s disappearance, he was wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and brown brogue shoes. He had short dark brown hair. He was 5’3” in height and of medium build.

“We are now six days on from Pat’s disappearance and his family deserve to know what has happened to him,” said Montgomery.

“I’m hoping that the release of this footage will jog people’s memories. If you were in Comber on High Street or Castle Street after 10pm on Thursday evening, did you see Pat driving his car?

Did you see him speaking to anyone or going anywhere with anyone? I am obviously very keen to recover Pat’s body for his family.

I would also appeal to the public that if you are out walking in the area and see any discarded clothing, particularly the beige jacket, blue jeans or brown brogues, please contact detectives.

Montgomery said that Pat’s wife and parents were “devastated”.

“His mother and father are in their eighties and they deserve to get his body back,” he said.

Anyone in Northern Ireland with info on Pat’s whereabout or what happened to him can contact police on 101.

People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111