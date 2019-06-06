This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 6 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police release CCTV footage of last known movements of man they suspect was murdered

A 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were rearrested on suspicion of murder on Monday evening.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 8:05 AM
6 minutes ago 489 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4670106

Source: PoliceServiceNI/YouTube

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating the murder of a 55-year-old man have released CCTV footage of his last known movements.

William McCormick – known as Pat – was a 55-year-old father-of-four. He went missing in the town of Comber, last Thursday, 30 May.

A 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were rearrested on suspicion of murder on Monday evening and remain in police custody.

Pat left his parents’ house in the town of Ballynahinch just after 9pm on Thursday. The CCTV footage shows him driving his car in Castle Street, Comber – a small town about 25 minutes drive from Ballynahinch – at about 10.30pm. 

Pat’s car is a Black Citroen C4,  registration BSZ 7103.

“I know that Pat then parked his car on High Street, opposite McBride’s pub where it remained until it was recovered by police,” said detective chief inspector Pete Montgomery.

“In the footage, Pat can be seen walking down Castle Street at around 10.45pm, where he goes under an archway that leads to some flats. This is the last sighting that I have,” he said.

On the night of Pat’s disappearance, he was wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans and brown brogue shoes. He had short dark brown hair. He was 5’3” in height and of medium build.

“We are now six days on from Pat’s disappearance and his family deserve to know what has happened to him,” said Montgomery. 

“I’m hoping that the release of this footage will jog people’s memories. If you were in Comber on High Street or Castle Street after 10pm on Thursday evening, did you see Pat driving his car?

Did you see him speaking to anyone or going anywhere with anyone? I am obviously very keen to recover Pat’s body for his family. 

I would also appeal to the public that if you are out walking in the area and see any discarded clothing, particularly the beige jacket, blue jeans or brown brogues, please contact detectives.

Montgomery said that Pat’s wife and parents were “devastated”.  

“His mother and father are in their eighties and they deserve to get his body back,” he said. 

Anyone in Northern Ireland with info on Pat’s whereabout or what happened to him can contact police on 101.

People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie