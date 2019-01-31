This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 1 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murder trial witness denies telling 'devious' lies and adding poison to her statements

Patrick Quirke (50) has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 2:39 PM
20 hours ago 14,653 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4470071
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MURDER TRIAL witness has denied that she told “devious” lies and added ”poison” to her statements about her former lover who is accused of murdering her boyfriend.

Mary Lowry (52) is on her second day of cross examination in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan – a DJ known as Mr Moonlight – on a date between June 3, 2011 and April 2013.

Ryan’s body was found in a run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

Lowry told defence counsel Bernard Condon SC that she had told the truth and the whole truth in her statements to gardai and in her evidence to the jury.

Condon asked her why when she gave statements in 2011 she did not mention that the accused looked “hot, sweaty and bothered” on the day that Ryan went missing. Mr Condon said she only introduced this when questioned in 2013 and suggested that she did so as part of her “agenda” and in a bid to add poison to her statements about
Quirke.

Lowry said she had told the truth to the best of her ability.

Condon further questioned her about a claim that she found it “unusual” that Quirke was on the farm at 8.30 on the morning Ryan’s body was found. Counsel pointed out that in a statement she made in 2011 she said that Quirke would be “coming and going all the time” and that he was going away that weekend and probably wanted to get some jobs done before he left. He asked her why she “lied to the jury that you didn’t know he was going away?”

She said she can’t remember “exactly what I have said seven years ago”. Counsel put it to her that this was a “devious lie” and she responded: “No. It was not. I speak the truth of what my memory is.”

Lowry further rejected a suggestion that she did not tell the jury the “whole truth” when she did not point out that one of her son’s had a difficulty with Bobby Ryan. She said Mr Ryan loved her sons and her sons loved him and that while she accepted one of her sons initially felt “jealous” at the attention she gave to Bobby Ryan, she said he was “only a child” and there are bound to be difficulties in any family. She added: “In the overall scheme of things they had no problem.”

Ms Lowry is continuing her cross examination in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		HSE to investigate alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at Dublin maternity hospital
    83,917  88
    2
    		Ireland in line for extra summer Bank Holiday as MEPs look to mark Europe Day
    52,147  66
    3
    		Rain, sleet and snow expected today as status yellow weather warning continues
    42,187  26
    Fora
    1
    		In the face of Brexit, Donegal fintech startup Cerebreon remains bullish on the UK
    691  0
    2
    		Most Christmas shoppers bought at least one gift online - but probably not through an Irish store
    117  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw's positional switch, Murray returns and more talking points
    31,538  79
    2
    		'Eddie Jones will be delighted that we’re not talking about his players' -- O'Driscoll
    29,725  9
    3
    		World Cup on Joe's mind as Henshaw preferred to Kearney at fullback
    27,822  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Love Island's Alexandra shared the aftermath of her CO2 peel, and it was harrowing
    13,480  0
    2
    		Pink's husband 'poked the parent police bear' by sharing footage of his daughter with a rifle
    5,134  0
    3
    		Ole Henriksen is coming to Boots - here are the hero products you need to pick up
    4,670  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    Molly and Tom Martens appeal hears evidence excluded from trial supported self-defence claim
    Taxi driver who stole €75k off elderly customer with dementia jailed for two years
    Bouncer found guilty of manslaughter of Galway publican who was beaten and bound in ladies toilet
    HSE
    Multiple investigations under way over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at NMH
    Multiple investigations under way over alleged leak of patient's details after abortion at NMH
    HSE reports 25 deaths in flu season but says it appears to have hit its peak
    National Children's Hospital Project 'highly unlikely’ to come in under €2 billion
    DUBLIN
    'We've been to too many funerals': Study shows one third of homeless deaths linked to drugs or alcohol
    'We've been to too many funerals': Study shows one third of homeless deaths linked to drugs or alcohol
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    Water supply in parts of Dublin disrupted following burst water main
    IRELAND
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Team culture essential to Ireland star Naopu as second-best team in the world come to town
    Poll: Who will win the Six Nations opener between Ireland and England?
    'We’re keen on playing with pace and moving England around as much as we possibly can'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie