Poll: Will you go to a gallery or museum now that they're open?

People at the reopening of the National Gallery last summer.

A WIDE RANGE of restrictions have been loosened today, with everything from inter-county travel to the reopening of hairdressers.

Galleries and museums can also reopen their doors from today, along with libraries and other cultural attractions.

Many facilities are asking people to book their (often free) tickets online before heading along – including the National Gallery and the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

So today we’re asking: Will you go to a gallery or museum now that they’re open?

