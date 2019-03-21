This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's wars, the first Dáil and rural electrification - A look at the National Museum of Ireland's 2019 programme

The museum will stage five temporary exhibitions alongside its usual long-term collections.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 11:43 AM
32 minutes ago 723 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4553379
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal

A HISTORY OF Ireland’s wars, the Irish pictures of a renowned photojournalist and the impact of rural electrification on the lives of women in the home are some of the main features of this year’s National Museum of Ireland programme.

The NMI today launched its 2019 programme, which will see five temporary exhibitions staged by the museum alongside its usual long-term collections. 

The museum said its programme will keep in line with its Master Vision Statement 2018 – 2032 with a commitment to engage diverse and new audiences.

The theme of the 2019 programme of events is “Community”. 

The five flagship temporary exhibitions which form part of this year’s programme are:

The First Dáil – ‘Marching on the Road to Freedom: Dáil Éireann 1919′

A new exhibition on display at Collins Barracks since January and running until the end of the year, it commemorates the first meeting of Dáil Éireann on 21 January 1919.

Notable artefacts include the ‘Declaration of Independence’ handwritten by Éamon de Valera; boots worn by Harry Boland during his secret trip to the USA; the seal of Dáil Éireann, used by the first and second Dáil. 

(A)Dressing Our Hidden Truths – An artistic response to the legacy of mother and baby homes and Magdalene laundries by Alison Lowry

This exhibition is an artistic response to exposing parts of the countries past that were hidden truths for many years, including – the Magdalene Laundries, Mother and Baby Homes, Industrial Schools and rape culture.

It will launch at Collins Barracks next week and run for the remainder of the year.

Henri Cartier-Bresson

An exhibition of 50 images of Ireland – as well as notes, correspondence, original contact prints, and associated artefacts – taken by world-renowned photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson will run at Collins Barracks from May to September. 

Kitchen Power: Women’s experiences of rural electrification

An exhibition looking at the impact of rural electrification, and in particular the effect of rural electrification on women in the Irish home in the 1950s and 1960s.

It will run from July this year until May 2020 at National Museum of Ireland – Country Life, in Castlebar, Co Mayo. 

Irish Wars

A conference and exhibition commemorating Ireland’s War of Independence and Civil War. The exhibition will open on 3 December this year. 

As well as the temporary exhibitions NMI will have its long-term collection spanning archaeology, decorative arts, history, ethnography, folk life and natural history open to the public. 

It will also host and sponsor a number of education and community outreach events throughout the year.

‘Preserve and present the stories of Ireland’

Commenting on the upcoming programme, Lynn Scarff – who became director of the NMI in July of last year – said:

“At the National Museum of Ireland, our role is to preserve and present the stories of Ireland and its place in the world and it is with that in mind that we have designed our programme of activities for 2019.

We have a rich and varied programme of events planned for the year, with a view to engaging, entertaining and educating as many audiences and communities as possible, old and new.   

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An incredible young woman': Tributes paid to HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan
    95,009  47
    2
    		Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin
    86,022  32
    3
    		Kildare school apologises after students 'received burns' on their foreheads on Ash Wednesday
    78,011  63
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes stripped the insides of a new Blackrock store before clearing the planning system
    7,740  0
    2
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    151  0
    3
    		Meet CreditCruncher, the startup that's taking the law of late payments into its own hands
    46  0
    The42
    1
    		Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    88,218  7
    2
    		The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    34,617  34
    3
    		'We won't be playing this Saturday' - another team enters stand-off with GAA
    32,610  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		With the wedding on hold, let's deep dive into Justin and Hailey Bieber's relationship
    4,301  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,031  0
    3
    		Every dish Antoni has taught people to cook on Queer Eye ranked from least to most appealing
    3,184  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man who set two large dogs on a woman told he can't own any dogs bigger than a terrier in future
    Man who set two large dogs on a woman told he can't own any dogs bigger than a terrier in future
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    HEALTH
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    DRUGS
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    EU
    May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'
    May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'
    EU fines Google €1.49bn for blocking ads by rivals
    Theresa May faces battle to get EU to delay Brexit as Juncker says 'we've reached the end of the road'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie