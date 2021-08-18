Music industry to meet culture minister over date for reviving live events

MUSIC INDUSTRY REPRESENTATIVES are meeting the Minister for Culture and Arts today over plans for the return of live events.

The Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland (MEAI) will ask Minister Catherine Martin to confirm a date for when musicians can play gigs again.

Under the current public health measures, organised indoor events like concerts and shows are not permitted.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, Matt McGranaghan of the MEAI said that “we need to be responsible about a reopening plan and reopening strategy”.

“I think we have to be responsible as an industry for our workforce and also for the general public as well,” McGranaghan said.

The association is calling for a “firm commitment to a date” for reopening.

“We want government to decide that date and we want to work towards it to ensure that we can proceed with that date,” he said.

Since the onset of Covid-19 restrictions last year, thousands of performers and others in the entertainment industry have lost their employment or income streams.

This week, 4,945 people who worked in arts, entertainment and recreation are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

At the peak of the PUP scheme in May 2020, there were 14,000 people from the industry in receipt of the payment.

The plan to phase out the payment means that people who are on the lowest bands will be moved over to the jobseekers allowance starting from mid-September.

“Up to 30% of workers in this industry who are on PUP will become unemployed and two months later, we’re anticipating a further 20%, so up to 50% of the workforce in this industry on PUP will be de facto unemployed in the next few months,” McGranaghan said.

“They will be called job seekers, they will not be able to engage in self-employed work, which means they will not be able to engage in employment opportunities they normally would have in this industry,” he said.

“That’s the certainty that we have from government, that is the commitment that we have from government right now, before any roadmap is developed.”

McGranaghan said that “the next six months could be more damaging than the previous if it a reopening strategy does not take everything into consideration”.

I know from dealing with lots of musicians and workers in the industry on a daily basis that a lot of them feel very much left alone, feel very neglected by this government feel very, very neglected and forgotten about by their own minister and department.”

“They feel very solitary at the moment and they’re not doing what they normally do in amongst people, helping them to celebrate and entertaining, and doing all those things that they love to do.”

An opinion poll carried out for The Journal by Red C Research found that 69% of people believe outdoor music events should be allowed to go ahead in 2021.

29% of people disagreed because of concerns about Covid-19 and 2% didn’t know.

Several pilot concerts have been held to trial Covid-19 measures at live events, but no date has been indicated for a broader return of the industry.

Some larger concerts and festivals have been cancelled, including Electric Picnic, which was refused a licence by Laois County Council.