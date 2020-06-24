This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 24 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Across Irish radio stations, female artists make up just 7% of the top Irish artists played

New research has highlighted the lack of airplay for female Irish artists.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 4:38 PM
27 minutes ago 2,553 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5131737
Irish singer/songwriter Soulé made the top 20 on nine Irish radio stations.
Image: Instagram/Souleofficial
Irish singer/songwriter Soulé made the top 20 on nine Irish radio stations.
Irish singer/songwriter Soulé made the top 20 on nine Irish radio stations.
Image: Instagram/Souleofficial

A NEW ANALYSIS of airplay on Irish radio has shown a dramatic disparity between the broadcast of male and female Irish artists. 

The Gender Disparity Report was compiled by music PR consultant Linda Coogan Byrne and her colleague Aine Tyrrel and takes account of airplay over the last 12 months. 

The research found that, out of the top 20 Irish artists across 28 music-paying radio stations encompassing 560 artists, just 41 are female. 

This means that female artists represent just 7.3% of the all the top 20 artists. 

The Cranberries, featuring the late Dolores O’Riordan, make up six entries on the 41 female-featured artists. Soulé accounts for nine of those entries. 

Four stations, FM 104, LM FM, WLR FM and South East Radio, had no female artists in their top 20. 

Of the remainder that did feature a female artist, most had just one woman in the top 20. 

RTÉ Radio One was the only station to have a gender balanced top 20, featuring a 50-50 split in the top 20. RTÉ 2FM had two female acts in its top 20, Roisin Murphy and Soulé. 

PastedImage-79414 Source: Linda Coogan Byrne

The research also looked at the top 5 most-played songs by Irish artists at each of the stations. In that category, a female artist featured just four times in the combined 140 places. 

That occured on RTÉ Radio One with Katie Theasby’s If I Go Sailing, Bronagh Gallagher’s Greatest Love and on Midwest Radio with Claudia Buckley’s Diane and The Murphy’s Dancing With The Fisherman. 

Across the 28 radio stations, Outnumbered by Dermot Kennedy was the most played song on 20 stations while Niall Horan had a number of entries, appearing across the radio top fives on 26 occasions. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the report, Coogan Byrne outlines that the research uses Radiomonitor to register the airplay. 

Eleanor McEvoy, musician & chairperson of IMRO, is quoted in the report as saying it makes for “thoroughly depressing reading”

“The situation seems to be getting worse not better. I grew up hearing very few female artists on the radio and it seems incomprehensible to me that we are still in that place today,” she said.

“The unconscious bias towards male musicians, songwriters and performers is staggering. Looking at these figures I’m frustrated at the talent that we’re losing, the songs that will be missed and the voices that we’re never going to hear.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie