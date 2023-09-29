Two men appear in court charged in connection with cargo ship drug seizure

TWO MEN THAT were arrested in connection with the largest drugs haul in the history of the State have appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening.

Over 2.2 tonnes of cocaine was found off the coast of Cork on a bulk cargo ship earlier this week, with a total of over €150 million in a multi-organisation operation.

Appearing before Judge John Cheatle this evening was a Ukrainian man, Vitaliy Lapa (60s), with no fixed address.

Lapa was arrested yesterday by Detective Garda James Doolin in Co Wexford.

It was requested by Lapa’s solicitor that a psychological assessment be carried out on her client and that he receives any necessary medical treatment.

This request was granted by Judge Cheatle.

Advertisement

Jamie Harbron (31) with an address at South Avenue, Billingham, Stockton on Tees was the second man who appeared before the court this evening.

Harbron was arrested by Detective Garda Ciara McNulty of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in Wexford yesterday at 11.10pm.

Harbron’s solicitor Lana Murphy told the court that no medical assessment was necessary for her client.

Both men were charged with conspiracy to import drugs under Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Judge Cheatle granted legal aid for both men.

Bail was not requested for either of the men as requests for bail for this particular charge can only be made in the High Court, nor did they make a reply when the charges were put to them.

Harbron and Lapa were remanded in custody and will appear before Wexford District Court on Monday, 2 October via video link.

The five other individuals arrested this week in relation to the investigation remain in Garda custody in Cork and Wexford.