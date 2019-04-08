This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'My son had recently died, that's all I'm saying': Murder accused Quirke asked to explain internet searches

Farmer Patrick Quirke has pleaded not guilty to the murder of part-time DJ Bobby Ryan.

By Eoin Reynolds Monday 8 Apr 2019, 2:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,713 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4581700
Farmer Patrick Quirke at Dublin Central Criminal Court
Image: RollingNews.ie
Farmer Patrick Quirke at Dublin Central Criminal Court
Farmer Patrick Quirke at Dublin Central Criminal Court
Image: RollingNews.ie

WHEN GARDAÍ ASKED murder accused Patrick Quirke why he had searched the internet for “body decomposition timeline” he told them his son had died and added: “That’s all I’m saying.”

Gardaí also put it to Quirke that he had carried out similar internet searches before his son’s tragic death in August 2012 but he denied that this “blew out of the water” his explanation.

Farmer Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight. Mr Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am.

His body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary 22 months later in April 2013. The prosecution has claimed Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Ms Lowry (52).

Detective Inspector Seamus Maher told prosecution counsel Michael Bowman that gardaí arrested Quirke on suspicion of Mr Ryan’s murder on 19 June 2014 and interviewed him the following day at Tipperary Garda Station. 

During those interviews Maher agreed with counsel that gardaí asked Quirke about a computer hard-drive labelled as KKPQ1 which was seized from Quirke’s home in May 2013 and which gardaí said they had identified as belonging to the accused.

‘Body decomposition’ 

A computer expert, they told him, had identified searches relating to the limitations of DNA evidence carried out some time before September 2012 and other searches relating to human decomposition on December 3, 2012. 

Gardaí asked him if he could eliminate his wife and children as the people who carried out those searches. He responded that he didn’t know what they meant. He also said he wasn’t familiar with “in private browsing” when gardaí asked if he activated a private browsing session when carrying out the searches.

They asked if there was any explanation for those searches and he replied: “My son had recently died. That’s all I’m saying.” Gardaí put it to him that he was searching for decomposition because he knew where Bobby Ryan’s body was and was trying to establish what condition it would be in.

He said that if he knew where Bobby Ryan was all he would have to do is open the lid of the tank and look in. He said it wouldn’t make sense for him to search for decomposition on the internet when he had full access to the tank at all times.

He further described as a “load of crap” the theory that he alerted gardaí to the body because he wanted to be “in control” and didn’t want it to be found by someone else. He asked them why he would bring this “nightmare” on himself.

Gardaí later returned to the internet searches and confirmed that Quirke’s son Alan died on 4 August 2012. Gardaí said they had reviewed the evidence and found a search for “body decomposition” on July 25, 2012. They said this “blows out of the water” his explanation.

Quirke said his explanation wouldn’t account for every search. He said the previous search does not “blow out of the water” his explanation for the searches on 3 December 2012.

The trial continues in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Reynolds

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie