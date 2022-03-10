Father to leave family in Limerick to fight in war in native Ukraine

Mykola Krutsyk, at his Limerick home, holding the flag of his native Ukraine

A LIMERICK FATHER has told how he is to leave his wife and son here to fight Russian troops in his native war-torn Ukraine.

Mykola Krutsyk, who has lived and worked in Limerick for over 20 years is preparing to journey to the shelled city of Kyiv where his elderly father who is suffering from cancer has remained through daily missile strikes as he is too frail to leave.

Krutsyk (53) and a group of friends plan to take a ferry to France and drive through Germany and Poland before crossing into the Ukraine war-zone.

Speaking at his home, Krutsyk, said he is “going to Ukraine because Russia started this war and they are killing Ukrainian people, children, women, and I must help, I must be there to help my fellow Ukrainians”.

“Me and some friends will be going and we will be staying in Kyiv – this is very important as it is the capital city for Ukrainians,” he said.

“Some off my family, including my dad, are there in Kyiv city. My dad is too old, he is 76, he has cancer, he is very sick and he is living in the city centre in Kyiv, but he can’t walk,” he added.

“I have talked with him and he does not want to go from Kyiv, he wants to stay there, but it is not good.”

Krutsyk is leaving behind his son Nicolay and wife Liliya, who are preparing to welcome family members and friends evacuating the war.

“My wife and son must stay here because they can help as well from here. Just talking to me when I’m over there will be a help,” he said.

Krutsyk, who is the Limerick director of the Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland charity (AURI), has been receiving basic military training ahead of his departure.

Placing the palm of his right hand on his chest, he declared “my only training is my love for Ukraine, it is in my heart”.

“Russia will never take Ukraine. Russia blindly follows its government but in Ukraine, people follow people, they love their land, in Russia they love their master.

“Ukraine will not blindly defend their masters but they will defend their homes. We are a proud country,” he said.

The former electronics shop owner again returned to Ukraine in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea to deliver clothes to children and other supplies, for which he was awarded with a volunteer medal.

Over the years he has collected eight such medals for his volunteer work for Ukraine.

Krutsyk plans to bring some medical supplies with him to the frontline, including thermometers, bandages, surgical stitches, ice-packs and surgical gloves.

He is also bringing military helmets, vests, uniforms, shoes and boots for those he will join to defend Ukraine from Russia’s invasion.

He admitted he is afraid, “but everyone is afraid, all people are afraid”.

“I am going to Ukraine not to die, I am going to help, to protect. If you go there thinking you are going to die you would not go, there would be no point.”

His son Nicolay (20) who was born in Limerick, said he had considered traveling to Kyiv with his father, however, he will stay to look after his mother and welcome relatives crossing the Ukraine borders and onto Limerick.

“Yes, of course I’m worried about him but I know that this is something he would do in a situation like this, I understand,” said Nicolay.

“I am staying, but I had thoughts of going but I have to look after my mum and other family members are going to be coming here so I have to be here.”