My Options website has over 170,000 visits since last December

The majority of visitors to the site are female, around 82%

By Christina Finn Friday 21 Jun 2019, 6:20 AM
Image: Shutterstock/funkyfrogstock

THE HSE’s MyOptions.ie site had almost 170,000 visits since it went live on 20 December 2018.

The majority of visitors to the site are female, around 82%, with the website getting  almost 600,000 pageviews since its launch. 

The service offers counselling and information for those dealing with an unplanned pregnancy. Information on continued pregnancy supports and abortion options are offered.

As part of the service, the HSE launched the website – myoptions.ie - as well as My Options freephone helpline (1800 828 010). 

A new web chat service for people seeking online unplanned pregnancy information and support has also been rolled out.

The HSE said the introduction of web chat is in line with its commitment to provide accessible information, support and care for anyone experiencing an unplanned pregnancy.

For people who are deaf or hard of hearing, this new development complements the existing sign language interpretation video available on MyOptions.ie, it added. 

HSE research has shown that web chat is the preferred communication channel among the target audience of women aged 18-40 years of age. 

