Mytaxi is changing its name to FREE NOW

We’ve exciting news 😍 We’re joining a new mobility brand family. This means we’re getting a new name and look, and will be changing our name to FREE NOW later this year. Check out more info https://t.co/zLGS3vfq9G #FREENOW pic.twitter.com/YjrA11MHZ9 — mytaxi Ireland (@mytaxi_ie) February 22, 2019 Source: mytaxi Ireland /Twitter

THE TAXI APP Mytaxi is to change its name to ‘FREE NOW’ later this year.

The company emailed its customers today, informing them of the change. Mytaxi was called Hailo, and rebranded in 2017, spending €5 million on a huge ad campaign.

In a statement to customers, Mytaxi/FREE NOW said:

“The most important thing to remember is that there will be no change to the mytaxi service and app. We’ll still have the same app, the same local team and the same 5-star drivers – just with a new name later this year.”

It said that the change was due to a merger between its majority shareholder Daimler and BMW. SHARE NOW, REACH NOW, PARK NOW and CHARGE NOW are also a part of the “new brand family”, but none of these companies currently operate in Ireland.

The company has included an FAQs section here to help answer its customers queries.