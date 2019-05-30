Two lanes on N7 re-open after serious collision between bus and truck

GARDAÍ HAVE REOPENED a section of the N7 after closing it earlier due to a serious collision between a bus and a truck.

The incident occurred at around 5.40pm today on the Naas Road just after Newlands Cross (near Green Isle Hotel).

There were large volumes of traffic from the M50 earlier as a result of the closures.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision and said they were treating non life-threatening injuries.

“We apologise for the delays and thank you for your patience,” Gardaí said on Twitter.