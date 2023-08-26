Nadine Dorries resigns as Tory MP with scathing attack on Rishi Sunak

BRITISH POLITICIAN NADINE Dorries resigned her parliamentary seat with a scathing attack on Rishi Sunak, accusing him of “demeaning his office by opening the gates to whip up a public frenzy” against her.

The Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire said she had submitted her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, publishing the blistering text on social media.

In it, she accused Sunak of leading attacks on her resulting in “the police having to visit my home and contact me on a number of occasions due to threats to my person”.

I have submitted my resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, today.

https://t.co/80YwuBm2jn — Rt Hon Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) August 26, 2023

“The clearly orchestrated and almost daily personal attacks demonstrates the pitifully low level your Government has descended to,” Dorries wrote.

She also attacked his record in Government, saying: “Since you took office a year ago, the country is run by a zombie Parliament where nothing meaningful has happened.

“You have no mandate from the people and the Government is adrift. You have squandered the goodwill of the nation, for what?”

The former culture secretary has angered voters, Opposition MPs and some in her own party by remaining in post since announcing her intention to resign more than 10 weeks ago.

She said she was delaying her exit while she investigated why she was refused a seat in the Lords.

The British Prime Minister recently criticised Dorries’ absenteeism. Sunak accused the former-MP, at the beginning of this month, of failing her constituents because she has not spoken in the Commons for more than 12 months.

Dorries previously announced in June that she was resigning with “immediate effect” after she failed to receive a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list. However only formally did so this evening.

In April, Dorries became a columnist with The Daily Mail. Asked by the publication if she would miss being a politician, she said she would not in her response.

Dorries told the paper: “No, it can’t come fast enough.”

“The problem with some MPs is they don’t know when to let go and they can carry on long after they should. Just go. Parliament isn’t a care home.”

Earlier this week, Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer said Dorries “should just go”.

Asked by LBC about the Conservative former minister, who promised to vacate her seat after not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, the Labour leader said: “I think she should just go. I have been in Mid Bedfordshire talking to some of her constituents.”

He added: “We have got Peter Kyle who is the MP for Brighton, he is our political lead in Mid Bedfordshire and he is doing more work than Nadine Dorries up there.”

Sir Keir went on: “But she said she would resign with immediate effect. I don’t know what her dictionary definition of immediate effect is, but 10 weeks after the event doesn’t seem to be immediate effect.

“She has got to go, give Mid Bedfordshire an MP who will actually stand up for them, fight for them, because at the moment she is absolutely absent.

“I would say to Rishi Sunak, get a grip of this. This is one of your MPs, do something about it, force the issue and get on with it.”