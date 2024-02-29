Advertisement
Surely they can't be serious? Turns out Liam Neeson is the new Leslie Nielson

THE RELEASE DATE has been announced for the reboot of Naked Gun, with Liam Neeson confirmed for the starring role. 

He’ll be inhabiting the deadpan character of Frank Drebin popularised by the late Leslie Nielson, who also made a late-career pivot to comedy acting, starting with his role in Airplane! and continuing with the Naked Gun and other 1980s and 90s comedies.

Variety is reporting that the reboot will be released on 18 July 2025. 

Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane will be producing the film with his Fuzzy Door company. 

Released in 1988, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad saw Drebin set out to impede the nefarious Vincent Ludwig’s plans to brainwash people into assassinating Queen Elizabeth II. 

The film features fast-placed slapstick comedy, with many visual and verbal puns and jokes. 

It was based on the character protrayed by Neilsen in the TV series Police Squad. The 1988 movie was a commercial success and led to two sequals. 

